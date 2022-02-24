good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.62

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 178473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDNP. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$130.49 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.