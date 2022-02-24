Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to announce $524.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.40 million and the lowest is $490.60 million. Graco reported sales of $454.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

GGG traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. 603,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,624. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.