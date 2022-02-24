GrafTech International Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend payment by 82.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

EAF opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,683,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,051,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 288,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.