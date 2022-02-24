Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gran Tierra Energy traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 582397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

