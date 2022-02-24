Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:GTE opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

