Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0262 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $499.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00273226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.