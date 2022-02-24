Gray Television (GTN.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE GTN.A opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

