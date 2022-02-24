Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $60.79 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $810.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.