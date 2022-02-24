Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $60.79 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $810.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 135.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

