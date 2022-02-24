Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Up 4.9%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.45. 3,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIP. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Friday, November 26th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.21 million and a P/E ratio of -45.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.