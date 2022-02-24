Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $25.67. 788,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,128. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

