Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 8,126 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKT opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

