Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 254 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.10 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66.

