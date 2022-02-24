Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.30

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03), with a volume of 3806068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.37.

About Guild Esports (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses to own and operate an esports team. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. Guild Esports Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

