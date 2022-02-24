Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will report $367.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.00 million and the lowest is $359.97 million. Guild posted sales of $454.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guild.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHLD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Guild has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $754.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

