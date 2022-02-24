H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) PT Lowered to 190.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.