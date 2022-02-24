Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,186,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

PH stock opened at $289.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.58. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $279.12 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

