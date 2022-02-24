Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $64,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

