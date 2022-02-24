Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,237,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $353,119,000 after purchasing an additional 375,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

