Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.59 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $117.69 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

