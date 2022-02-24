Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $265,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $243.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

