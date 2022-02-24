Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,801 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 245,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 180,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $333.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

