Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.640-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.310 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 6,046,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 87,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1,252.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 140,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,056 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.