Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.92. 15,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,260. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.36 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

