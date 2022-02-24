Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,349,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,068 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.68. The stock had a trading volume of 53,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,336. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.06. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

