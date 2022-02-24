Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,513 shares of company stock valued at $76,116,761 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $14.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.00. 363,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day moving average is $293.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

