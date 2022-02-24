Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.81. 46,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

