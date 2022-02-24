Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 363.11 ($4.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -7.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 365.33. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($6.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

