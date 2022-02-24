Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,122.50 ($15.27) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

