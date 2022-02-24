Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).
Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,122.50 ($15.27) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.56.
About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
