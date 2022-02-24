Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 301,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $903.62 million, a PE ratio of 80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

