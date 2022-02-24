Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSC. Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of Harsco stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,619. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $935.40 million, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.
Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
