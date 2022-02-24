Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSC. Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,619. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $935.40 million, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harsco by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

