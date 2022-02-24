Harvest Finance Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $56.21 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $83.85 or 0.00233545 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,030 coins and its circulating supply is 670,445 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

