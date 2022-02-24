HC Wainwright Boosts BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Price Target to C$16.00

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

BLU stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.87. The company had a trading volume of 80,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,825. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.60. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.59. The company has a market cap of C$837.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

