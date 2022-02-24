HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $20,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

