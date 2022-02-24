H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $37.69. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1,318 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.