Head-To-Head Analysis: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) vs. Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 12.81% 23.01% 5.34% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

92.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 6 0 3.00 Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $89.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.79, suggesting a potential upside of 96.10%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.30 billion 5.91 -$132.00 million $2.00 41.59 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements. The Hotel Management segment provides management services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

