Head to Head Comparison: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) vs. Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 2.71 -$94.69 million ($0.70) -10.59 Skillz $230.12 million 5.11 -$145.51 million ($0.34) -8.47

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.17% -41.14% -15.25% Skillz -36.84% -36.94% -27.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yext and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25 Skillz 0 5 4 0 2.44

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 113.66%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 459.43%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Yext.

Summary

Skillz beats Yext on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

