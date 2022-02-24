Head-To-Head Contrast: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) vs. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Penumbra 0 0 5 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.19%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $286.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.24%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Penumbra.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 3.35 -$23.98 million ($0.41) -73.78 Penumbra $560.41 million 13.60 -$15.70 million $0.91 224.23

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -3.96% 1.63% 1.27% Penumbra 4.72% 5.77% 4.30%

Summary

Penumbra beats Anika Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.