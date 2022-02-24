Head to Head Review: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) versus The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

This table compares GreenBox POS and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% The Hackett Group 9.68% 20.91% 14.86%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GreenBox POS and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Hackett Group has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.82%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Volatility and Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and The Hackett Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 14.49 -$5.01 million N/A N/A The Hackett Group $239.48 million 2.54 $5.47 million $0.79 25.82

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. The company was founded by Ted A. Fernandez and David N. Dungan in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.