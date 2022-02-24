Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 121,605 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

