HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. 412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The firm has a market cap of $598.73 million, a PE ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 31.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $2,670,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

