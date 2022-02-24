HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,960. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.73 million, a PE ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

