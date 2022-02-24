HeartBout Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $61,655.80 and $146.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

