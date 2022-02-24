HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.90 ($73.75) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.08 ($84.18).

Shares of HEI traded down €1.24 ($1.41) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €61.18 ($69.52). 889,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €62.68 and a 200-day moving average of €65.51. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

