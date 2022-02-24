Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.
Shares of HSII traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $812.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
