Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HSII traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $812.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

