Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $261,538.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,498,130 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

