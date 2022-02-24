Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €73.22 ($83.20) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

