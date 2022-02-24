Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Herbalife Nutrition updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.