HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBUS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 132,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

BBUS stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72.

