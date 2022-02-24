HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $637,000 in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

